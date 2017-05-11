Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top deals on smartphones

Amazon.in is conducting its flagship sale event 'Great Indian Sale' on its app and website between 11 May to 14 May. During the sale, it is offering mouth-watering discounts on a wide-range of categories. Moreover, Amazon collaborated with Citibank to offer additional 10 percent (website) or 15 percent (app) discount on its debit and credit cards. The maximum discount per card is Rs. 2000. In this article, I will list the top deals on smartphones.

Premium Phones

Modular phone Moto Z has received a price cut of Rs. 5000 for the first ever since it launched in India. Currently, it is selling for Rs. 34,999. Samsung C7 Pro which has been recently launched in India is retailing at Rs. 25,990 after a price reduction of Rs. 2,000.

The flagship killer OnePlus 3 received a flat discount of Rs. 1000 bringing down the price to Rs. 26,999. iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 are up for grab at a sweet price of Rs. 26,499, Rs. 34,999, and Rs. 43,999 respectively. HTC U Play got a massive price drop of Rs. 10,000 making its effective price Rs. 29,999. The 6GB RAM phone Nubia Z11 is selling for Rs. 28,999 after a flat discount of Rs. 1,000.

Mid-range Phones

The dual-camera phone Honor 6X is available at Rs. 10,999 after the price reduction of Rs. 1,000. Surprisingly, the new Moto G5 too got a price cut of Rs. 1000 bringing down the price to 10,999. Also, you get Rs. 1000 cashback if you are a paid Amazon Prime member on the purchase of G5. Moto G4 Plus is available at a tempting price of Rs. 11,999. Coolpad A8 has received a price cut of Rs. 3,500 bringing down the net price to Rs. 10,499. Mi Max (4GB RAM) with a massive 6.4-inch screen is retailing at Rs. 18,999 after a flat discount of Rs. 1000.

Budget Phones

Samsung On5 Pro and On7 Pro are selling for Rs. 7,240 and Rs. 8,740 respectively. Coolpad Note 5 Lite is available at Rs. 6,999 after a price reduction of Rs. 2000. Moto G4 Play is retailing at Rs. 7,999 post the price cut of Rs. 1000. Micromax Canvas 6 Pro is available at a cheap price of Rs. 8,799.