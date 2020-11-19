Amazon Fire TV users in India can now talk to Alexa in Hindi

Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa picked up support for Hindi a year ago and now, Hindi support for Fire TV devices is rolling out in India.

Starting today, users in India will be able to interact with Alexa in Hindi on Fire TV devices. Additionally, Amazon is also expanding Alexa routines to Fire TV devices globally.

Hindi support for Fire TV devices in India will include interaction with Alexa voice assistant. One can gain local knowledge and information, hundreds of skills and more in the Hindi language. Users who opt for Hindi as their device primary language on the Fire TV devices will also see Fire TV rows and menus in Hindi.

(Image credit: Amazon)

To switch to Hindi on Fire TV on an existing device, you can head to Settings > Device Options > Device Language. New Fire TV customers will get an option to select Hindi while setting up the device out of the box.

Here are a few instances where you can interact with Alexa in Hindi on your Fire TV: “दस सेकंड आगे जाओ.", "Netflix चलाओ.”, "'Comicstaan' ढूंढो.", "नए हिंदी गाने चलाओ”, "भारत के प्रधान मंत्री कौन हैं?", "Bangalore का मौसम दिखाओ".

Currently, Alexa supports Hindi on all its echo smart devices and now the support will be expanded to Fire TV devices. In India, Amazon sells Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4k, and Fire TV Stick Lite. At the launch, users will be able to interact with Alexa in Hindi and explore areas such as music, knowledge, personality, smart home, timers and alarms, weather, news, local search, hundreds of skills, and more.

Furthermore, Amazon also expanded Alexa routines for Fire TV devices in India. For those who are unaware, Alexa routine is a feature which makes your life easier by automating things with commands. With one command, Alexa will be able to trigger multiple actions. It comes in handy if you have a bunch of smart devices. The Alexa routines will no be available on Fire TV devices.

Using the Alexa app, users can set up actions like turning the TV on or off. It can be used to open a specific app, playing content, and pause or resume content. Additionally, it works with any Alexa enabled smart homes devices.

For instance, you can set an Alexa routine like “Alexa, I’m getting a snack,” Alexa will pause their Fire TV content and turn on the smart lights. And, “Alexa, I’m back,” to resume the content and turn off smart lights.