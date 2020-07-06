Audible Suno now offers free stories on Alexa in India

Audible, Amazon’s audiobook platform, is now available as an Alexa skill in India. As a part of this announcement, multiple stories are being offered for free to the users.

The content is available on Audible Suno and Audible.in for the Indian market for Amazon Echo and Alexa built-in devices. The platform works with simple voice commands.

It gives access to over hundreds of hours of digital audio entertainment, in Hindi and English. The service is completely free, with no payment details, advertisements, or sign-up process and can be accessed across all the Amazon Echo and Alexa built-in devices.

You can say “Alexa, open Audible Suno” or “Alexa, Audible Suno shuru karo”, to open the Audible Suno library, consisting of popular titles like Thriller Factory, Yoddha, Be Stupid with Vir Das, Azaad Awaaz, and many more. Once the skill is opened, you can choose from top genres like Romance, Comedy, Thriller or Horror to browse the catalogue and select the one you want to listen.

It also allows you to listen to stories by top narrators like Devdutt Pattanaik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu, Anurag Kashyap, Neena Gupta, and more. You can access them by saying, “Alexa, ask Audible Suno to play a story by Anurag Kashyap”. You can also ask Alexa to play with title name directly like “Alexa, ask Audible Suno to play Thriller Factory” or “Alexa, Audible Suno shuro karo aur Permanent Roommates sunao”.

In addition, you can also ask Alexa to just recite an original story. Just say, “Alexa, tell me a story” or “Alexa, kahani sunao” to listen to stories from a selection of curated and handpicked Audible titles. These include classic tales by Ruskin Bond, Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore, the evergreen Karadi Tales, and popular storyteller Neelesh Misra’s Qisse Lockdown Ke and Yoddha, amongst numerous others.

The platform has also added the audio series Suno Mahabharata Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath. You just say “Alexa, Mahabharata sunao” or “Alexa, play Mahabharata” and Alexa will start playing it for you.