Audible Suno launched as an India-first audio content platform

Audible has launched a new audio service exclusively for Indian listeners dubbed as Audible Suno. It offers more than 60 shows narrated by the biggest names in the Indian film and TV industry.

Audible now boasts of the largest collection of audiobooks audio shows. It was later acquired by Amazon to join Kindle’s growing selection of books and publishers as a multi-pronged content platform. Current usage stats point to over a billion hours worth of content consumed yearly.

To bolster its offering in India, Audible Suno has been launched as an India-exclusive audio service. At launch, it offers more than 60 new and exclusive series in English as well as Hindi. It is currently available for free on the Google Play store for Android and is not hampered by ads.

Audible Suno is a world-first for Audible, and reflects our commitment to creating exceptional entertainment for our Indian customers. I’ve always been passionate about the transformative power of the spoken word, and I’m delighted to be able to offer this breadth of famous voices and culturally resonant genres with unlimited access, ad-free and free of charge. Don Katz, Audible founder and CEO

The content features stars such as Amitabh Bachchan (Kaali Awaazein), Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar (Picture Ke Peechhe), Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Mouni Roy, Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das, and Vicky Kaushal, and covers genres such as fiction, celebrities, documentaries, self-development, love and relationships, comedy, as well as translated pieces from acclaimed authors.