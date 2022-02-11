Amazon Fire TV makes accessing live channels easier - Here are its details

Audio player loading…

Amazon has come up with a new customisation feature for its Amazon Fire TV OS, which allows users to add their own live-TV channels to the main menu's Live tab. This nifty tweak makes it easier to revisit one's favourites when wanting watch live programming again. Users can select live channels from both their free and paid services.

Hitherto the live channels were disparately parked, and were available under different content rows like Live Sports and Breaking News.

"Starting today, you can now customize your integrated channel guide by bringing up the new ‘Add Channels’ option," Amazon said in a blog post.

The how-to guide for easier navigation on Fire TV

To customise the live channel guide, users can select the "guide" section within Fire TV's Live tab or press the dedicated guide button on the Alexa Voice remote. Users can bring up the new "Add Channels" option by pressing the menu button on the remote.

"From here, you can easily add additional live channels from your favorite free and subscription-based apps," it added.

Accessing live TV channels is also just one-click away as there is a dedicated guide button included on all new Alexa Voice Remotes. Pushing the guide button will take you directly to the new integrated channel guide in the Live tab.

Users can also get Alexa to jump right into their live TV favorites by just asking it to instantly access specific channels, programs, events, and even open the guide itself. "Press the Alexa button on your Alexa Voice Remote, or if you have a hands-free enabled Fire TV device, you can ask Alexa without lifting a finger," Amazon said.

In the US, there are around 20 live channels that support Fire TV.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!