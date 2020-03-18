Amazon Apple Days sale 2020: best deals and offers on iPhones, MacBook

Amazon India is hosting Apple Days sale with deals and offers on a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBook, iPad, and other accessories. The sale is currently live and will go on until March 21.

You can also avail additional discounts along with options like no-cost EMI and cashback to get more value out of the purchase. Moreover, Amazon Prime members are also entitled to additional discounts on Apple products.

During the sale, Amazon has put up discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad, and more. So, if you were waiting for an opportune moment to get that iPhone or upgrade your laptop to a MacBook, this might be it. Here are the best deals and offers on Apple products on Amazon India.

Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB) at Rs 69,900 Amazon is offering the iPhone XS Max starting at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB variant. That's a 36% discount over the original price of Rs 1,09,900 giving you up to Rs 40,000 off. Additionally, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you're eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 off on taking up this deal.

Apple iPhone XR (128GB) at Rs 50,900 Apple's super affordable iPhone XR (128GB) is retailing at Rs 50,900 during the Apple Days sale. The original price of this phone is Rs 81,900 and Amazon is offering a 38% discount over that. The XR is also eligible for an additional discount of up to Rs 7,250 under the exchange offer.

Apple iPhone XS (512GB) at Rs 79,900 Apple iPhone XS is up for grabs during the Apple Days sale at Rs 79,900 for the 512GB Gold colour variant. The phone originally retails for Rs 1,34,900 but for the duration of the sale, you get a flat 41% discount giving you Rs 55,000 off. Moreover, there's an additional Rs 3,000 off on this deal if you're a Prime member along with an exchange offer than can get you up to Rs 7,250 extra off.

If these deals don't excite you and you're looking for something new, the latest Apple iPhone 11 is up for sale starting at Rs 64,900. While there is no direct discount on the series, HDFC bank debit and credit cardholders are eligible for an additional discount of Rs 6,000.

Apple MacBooks are also up for sale with up to Rs 30,000 off, no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.