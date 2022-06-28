Amazfit T-Rex 2 rugged smartwatch launching soon in India

Audio player loading…

Amazfit is expected to launch its next smartwatch for consumers in India who actively participate in outdoor leisure activities. The company’s T-Rex 2 smartwatch recently got its dedicated product page on Amazon (opens in new tab). The smartwatch has a durable chassis and supports more than 150 sports modes. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 will sport a circular colour display and feature multiple watch faces. The smartwatch was officially launched in the European markets at €229.99 (approximately Rs 19,500) to compete with Garmin .

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is the follow-up to the company’s T-Rex Pro smartwatch and does come with new updates. Unlike the latter model, the T-Rex 2 has dedicated hardware and features that are key to outdoor activities. The new smartwatch will feature a dual-band and 5 satellite positioning to improve map accuracy for trekking and mountaineering activities.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Apart from the standard list of outdoor adventure sports like trekking, biking, swimming, surfing, mountain climbing and skiing, the T-Rex 2 is also expected to come with strength training exercises as well. However, the feature may not be available at launch and will be added to the wearable as an OTA update. The smartwatch also comes with other sensors to track heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is also capable of monitoring heart rate when swimming.

(opens in new tab) Check out the Amazfit T-Rex Pro on Amazon Rs 12,999

In terms of battery life, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is slated to come with a 24-day battery pack which can be extended up to 45 days in Battery Saver Mode. Aside from the military-grade protection and durability, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is capable of functioning even at low -30°C and high 70°C temperatures. The smartphone boasts 10 hours of performance in these low-temperature conditions with GPS turned on.

Indian wearables market just got interesting

The wearables market is primarily dominated by budget offerings with consumers preferring to purchase ones priced under Rs 5,000. While there are more premium options available, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with many features that aren’t available in competing smartwatches. Moreover, the outdoor fitness smartwatches have been a speciality for Garmin.

Amazfit had previously competed with the bigger brand with its T-Rex Pro model, but the latter did miss out on key features. The successor though comes with refreshed hardware and fills in the missing pieces this time around.