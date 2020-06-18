Alleged Poco M2 Pro get BIS certification; Indian launch imminent

Smartphone maker Poco has been in the news for a few days. After teasing the “next Poco '', its General manager in India, C. Manmohan hinted that the new device is less than a month away.

Now an unnamed Poco smartphone has been spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site. The model number of this yet to be launched device M2003J6CI on the BIS listing is the same that was spotted on Xiaomi’s site and links it to the Poco M2 Pro.

POCO M2 Pro receives the BIS certification.😀#POCO #POCOM2Pro pic.twitter.com/Yh0hea1qe5June 17, 2020

What we know about the Poco M2 Pro so far?

While there is no official confirmation yet, however, all leaks and rumours suggest that it’s the Poco M2 Pro that will debut in India soon. A device with similar model number was earlier spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases where it was revealed that the upcoming phone may sport Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, it may run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 out of the box and support dual-band (2GHz, 5GHz) Wi-Fi.

Interestingly, the leaks also reveal that the new Poco M2 Pro may be closely related to the Redmi 9 series. So much so that it may carry the similar hardware, however, with a Snapdragon 720G SoC that powers the Redmi 9 Pro as well.

Looking at the variants of the Redmi 9 series, that are launched in various markets globally with slightly different hardware configuration, it may be a case that one of these international variants may be rebadged as Poco M2 Pro in India. Further, going by the pricing of Redmi 9 series devices, it is likely that the Poco M2 Pro may be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

However, since all of the information stated above is based on leaks and speculations, these can be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt. We will keep the website updated as soon as we get an official confirmation.

Via: Gizmochina