Buying a Poco X2? You need to pay a bit more now

Poco’s comeback phone Poco X2 has received another price hike. The phone which was launched in February 2020, will now be available at a starting price of Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model which is Rs. 1,500 higher than the launch price.

Earlier the company had to increase Rs. 1,000 due to the increase in GST rate which went up from 12% to 18%.

New price of Poco X2 in India

The revised prices of Poco X2 are live on Flipkart and are as below:

6GB RAM + 64 GB Storage - Rs. 17,499

6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage - Rs. 18,499

8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage - Rs. 20,999

The new prices The phone retails in three different colour options- Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 is an otherwise rebranded version of Redmi K30 which was launched in China in December last year. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G SoC and has a couple of RAM variants including 6GB and 8GB.

In terms of storage, it has three different variants 64 GB, 128 GB and the top-end variant comes with a mammoth 256 GB onboard storage. It houses a quad-camera setup on the back which includes a primary Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 2-megapixel super macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

While on the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with a 27W fast charging support that as per the company can charge the phone completely in 68 minutes. The phone runs on MIUI 11 for Poco which is based on Android 10.