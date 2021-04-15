Aiwa enters personal audio space in India with five products

Aiwa, one of the big brands in the audio segment, has entered India today with personal audio products. Celebrating its 70 years legacy in the audio segment, the brand has launched five products in India today.

Aiwa has announced a premium true wireless earphone, a budget TWS, two wireless earphones and a wired earphone. As for the pricing, these newly launched products start at Rs 699 and go all the way up to Rs 7,999. All products are available on Amazon. Let’s take a look at each one of them.

Aiwa AT-80XF ANC

(Image credit: Aiwa)

The most premium in the list, the Aiwa AT-80XF ANC as the name suggests comes with active noise cancellation which reduces noise by up to 25dB. The earbuds harness Bluetooth 5.0 with up to a 10-meter range. The TWS on a single charge can last up to 16 hours including the case with ANC turned on. The Aiwa AT-80XF ANC is an in-ear style TWS with a stem design and a built-in microphone for taking up the calls.

The Aiwa AT-80XF ANC is priced at Rs 7,999 and is available in the Black and White colourways.

Aiwa AT-X80E

(Image credit: Aiwa)

The budget TWS segment space in India is one of the most and Aiwa has added its AT-X80E TWS to the sub Rs 2,000 price band. Specs-wise, the Aiwa AT-X80E comes with an in-built mic and LED display. In terms of audio, these buds pack in Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless streaming and in terms of battery life, these last up to 6 hours on a single charge and a recharge takes about 90 minutes.

The Aiwa AT-X80E is available in Black and White colour options and is priced at Rs 1,999.

Aiwa ESBT 460

(Image credit: Aiwa)

It is a premium wireless neckband with a quad driver setup. For audio, you get an 8mm quad driver setup and Bluetooth connectivity. One of the unique features of the neckband is that it comes with a micro SD slot which means you can store your favourite music on the band.

The neckband is said to offer hyper bass and haptic vibration for incoming phone-call notifications. You also get multifunction buttons and independent keys for navigation. In terms of mileage, the Aiwa ESBT 460 wireless neckband lasts up to 15 hours on a single with 2 hours for a full charge.

It is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available in sole Black colour option.

Aiwa ESBT 401

(Image credit: Aiwa)

The more affordable neckband in the series, the Aiwa ESBT 401 is an in-ear style wireless earphone. It is IPX5 water resistance which means you can take it to the gym and workout sessions. It also supports hyper bass sound and offers up to 8 hours of battery life. Other features include micro USB charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and 180 hours of standby.

The Aiwa ESBT 401 is priced at Rs 1,499 and is available in Black colour.

AIWA ESTM-101

(Image credit: Aiwa)

For those who are lucky enough to have a headphone jack on their phone and prefer wired listing, the AIWA ESTM-101 will be an ideal choice. It comes with a 3.5mm plug and a 10mm neodymium driver. The earphone weighs just 20 grams and the length of the wire is about 1.2 meters. The earphone is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The AIWA ESTM-101 is priced at Rs 699 and is available in Black colour, the company is also offering a carry pouch.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!