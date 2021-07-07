Airtel Xstream Fiber launches 'Secure Internet' for Rs 99/month - How to use it

As work and study from home becomes the norm, cyber security issues have also increased. As per the numbers put out by CERT-In, India saw a 300% spike in cyber attacks in 2020. Around 59% of Indian adults have been a victim of cybercrime in the past 12 months, according to the Norton Cyber Safety Insights report.

As a bulwark against such threats, Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched 'Secure Internet' for its customers, a tool offering real-time protection to all connected devices.

It blocks malware (including viruses), high risk websites and apps in real time, by leveraging Airtel’s network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber through the ‘Wi-Fi’, the company said in a press statement.

Multiple security modes for multiple uses

"Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making internet, safer for our customers," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel said.

‘Secure Internet’ gives multiple security modes for varying customer needs, from remote working to online classes. With its Child Safe and Study Modes, customers can block websites and applications with unwanted, adult/graphic content not suitable for children, thereby providing much needed protection from online threats to a particularly vulnerable section of society, the statement added.

To subscribe to the service, users should open the Airtel Thanks app on the Android or iOS phone, and then click on Explore, and then on Internet Security.

The service can be deactivated through the same app.

The service is available for all Airtel Xstream Fiber customers for a subscription of Rs 99 per month. The subscription comes with a 30-day complimentary trial of the service.