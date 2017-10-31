Airtel Rs. 349 plan now offers unlimited outgoing calls while roaming

Taking the fight to Reliance Jio, Airtel has now improvised on its Rs. 349 plan by offering free unlimited outgoing roaming calls as well. In addition to this, Airtel has also started offering 100 SMSs per day for free, directly taking on Reliance Jio’s popular plans. The plans may take a while to reflect across circles, and could vary by a minor amount in some circles.

Under its Rs. 349 plan, Airtel is offering 1GB 4G / 3G data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMSs per day for 70 days. Apart from this, users will also enjoy free roaming incoming and outgoing calls with a validity of 28 days.

Who else is in the race?

Similarly, Idea Cellular has also updated its Rs. 357 plans to include free outgoing roaming calls. Under its popular Rs. 357 plan, Idea is offering 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and free outgoing and incoming roaming calls with a validity of 28 days.

These changes come soon after Reliance Jio increased the tariffs of some of its plans. These plans are aimed at Reliance Jio’s Rs. 309 plan that offers 1GB 4G data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited SMSs and free access to Jio’s suite of apps for 49 days.

Apart from its Rs. 349 plan, Airtel is also offering Rs. 599 and Rs. 799 plans that gives users 2GB and 3GB data per day respectively. Apart from that, the two plans also offer unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and free incoming and outgoing roaming calls.