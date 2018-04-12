Airtel announces new Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans to take on Reliance Jio

Airtel has announced two new unlimited data plans for its users offering high-speed 4G data up to 3GB per day. The new unlimited data offerings are the latest in the price wars between Reliance Jio and the incumbent telecom operators like Airtel, leading to competitive offerings and price reductions for customers.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had announced that it was increasing data allowances in all of its plans by 500MB without any increase in prices. The telco later announced discounts of up to Rs 50 across all of its plans, and then followed it up with new 3GB data per day offerings.

Airtel 2GB data per day plan details

Airtel has announced the Rs 249 plan for users who want 2GB high speed data per day. With this plan, users also get free local and national voice calls, unlimited incoming and outgoing calls on roaming and 100 SMSs free per day. However, for outgoing calls, Airtel has fixed a fair usage limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week, after which users will be charged 10 paise per minute. The plan is valid for 28 days.

In comparison, Reliance Jio is providing 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, free roaming, 100 SMSs free per day and access to Jio apps at Rs 198, with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel 3GB data per day plan details

Airtel’s 3GB data per day plan has been priced at Rs 349. Other voice, SMS and validity benefits remain the same as that of the Rs 249 plan. In comparison, Reliance Jio is proving 3GB data per day at Rs 299, with other benefits remaining the same as the Rs 198 plan.