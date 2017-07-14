Aircel users to get 84GB of data with the new Rs 348 plan

Jio recently unveiled its fresh data plans that have created quite a stir in the telecom industry once again. To counter Jio’s new prepaid and post-paid plans, telcos are again aggressing to come up with competitive plans. Aircel just hopped into the bandwagon with a new data and calling plan.

Aircel rolled out Rs 348 recharge plan that offers 1GB data per for 84 days with free local and STD calls voice calls. The offers is valid only in Uttar Pradesh East region and also applies to the new customers after their first recharge. The offer is not available to existing Aircel users who are already on the Aircel network. The data and voice calls will be accessible to all networks— 2G, 3G and 4G.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has also launched a new data roll over initiative that aims to roll over unused data to the next month, and make sure mobile data never gets wasted. The new feature will be applicable from August 1, 2017 onwards.

To recall, Reliance Jio recently renewed its plans with Rs 399 plan, which offers 1GB of data for 84 days to Prime subscribers. The plan similar to Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer where users had to recharge with Rs 309 to avail the benefits.

Apart from this, Jio has also announced Rs 349 plan that offers 20GB of data for 56 days and no data cap is applicable on it.

Earlier, we also reported about Jio’s new JioFi data plans that include 224GB free data for fresh customers.