Additional Redmi K40 design and specs confirmed ahead of launch

The Redmi K40 series will mark its debut on February 25 in China. The company is expected to launch at least two new phones - the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro while the Redmi K40S might also be unveiled at the event. A few days ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some details of the display, battery and design of the upcoming Redmi K40 smartphone.

Lu Weibing , Xiaomi spokesperson confirmed the Redmi K40 series will use an E4 AMOLED panel. The E4 AMOLED is the latest gen OLED screen from Samsung. This is built using new materials which result in a brighter screen even in the direct sunlight. This technology also results in lower power consumption.

(Image credit: Weibo)

He also further stated that this will be more expensive than the last-gen but will bring substantial improvements in terms of performance. The Xiaomi Mi 11 also features an E4 AMOLED panel. Further, another teaser also confirms a 120Hz high refresh rate which is not surprising. It will be a flat-screen AMOLED display.

In the camera department, the poster reveals the back panel and the camera setup of the Redmi K40 series. It will come with a triple camera with two large sensors and one small sensor backed by an LED flash. There is also a hole in the middle which looks like a microphone. The details of these sensors are still a mystery.

(Image credit: Weibo)

As for the design of the phone on the back, it looks like the Redmi K40 will come with Mi 11 inspired design as the camera module looks similar to the one found on the Mi 11. The poster reveals a Black colour variant of the Redmi K40 with a textured pattern on the back.

The Redmi K40 series will pack in a 4,520mAh and the poster also says that for a phone with Snapdragon 888 processor the battery capacity shouldn’t be less than 4,500mAh. Other confirmed features include Snapdragon 888, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res audio support.