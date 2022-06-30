Acer refreshes its Aspire 5 gaming laptops in India

Audio player loading…

Acer refreshed its Aspire 7 budget gaming laptops in India a couple of days back. Now, the company has also updated the Aspire 5 series laptops as well with the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 chipset and NVIDIA’s RTX series graphics cards. The laptop starts at Rs 62,990 and will be retailing on the company’s online store and on Amazon.

The Aspire line of laptops is similar to the Aspire 7 in terms of the design aesthetics but comes with a few different hardware specifications. The thermal performance is improved with the addition of dual-copper pipes that dissipate heat from both the CPU and GPU. The backlit keyboard on the Acer Aspire 5 also pulls in cool air through the keys and adds airflow into the system.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Acer Aspire 5.

Acer Aspire 5 pricing and availability

The Acer Aspire 5 is available in 2 configurations, but only in the Black colour option. The 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 62,990 while the 16GB RAM model will retail for Rs 65,990. Both the models are available for purchase on Acer’s online store (opens in new tab) as well as on Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5 specifications and features

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Aspire 5 budget gaming laptop runs on the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor with 12 cores and a max clock speed of 4.40GHz. It comes with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM along with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The RAM is expandable up to 32GB on both variants. The laptop also features NVIDIA’s RTX 2050 graphic card. It runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home edition out-of-the-box.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS FullHD display and supports Acer’s ComfyView technology. The 720p webcam is also situated just above the display. It also features the Temporal Noise Reduction technology which improves video quality during meetings and group calls.

In terms of I/O ports on the new Aspire 5 laptops, you get HDMI, USB 3.2 and USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports. Additionally, you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop features a 50Wh battery pack and comes with a 90W charger in the box. Acer is also offering a 1-year of international travellers warranty with the latest lineup of Aspire 5 laptops.