Acer launches Aspire 7 budget gaming laptop in India

Acer today refreshed its lineup of gaming laptops in India with the Aspire 7. A leader in computing products, Acer’s new gaming laptops are aimed at consumers who are on a budget and are interested in a balance of work and play. The Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptops start at Rs 62,990 and will retail on the company’s online and offline partner stores and Flipkart (opens in new tab) from today.

The latest addition to the Acer Aspire lineup comes in an aluminium chassis and runs on the 12th generation Intel chipset and NVIDIA’s GTX series graphics card. The laptop comes with improved thermal management by including an air inlet backlit keyboard. Additionally, the laptop has been engineered to include separate heat pipes for the CPU and GPU.

Here is everything you need to know about the Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop.

Acer Aspire 7 Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Aspire 7 is available in Charcoal Black colour option. It can be configured with the 12th generation Intel i5 chipset with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD on the base variant. It is priced at Rs 62,990. The 16GB RAM model is priced at Rs 65,990. RAM on both models can be expanded to up to 32GB.

The laptop is available on Acer’s online store (opens in new tab) as well on Flipkart (opens in new tab). The company launched the AMD models last year as well featuring the Ryzen 5 chipset.

Acer Aspire 7 specifications and features

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop features the 12th generation Intel Core i5 chipset and is clubbed with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The RAM is expandable up to 32GB while the internal storage capacity can be increased up to 2TB via dual-SSD. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home edition pre-installed.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate with an 81.6% screen-to-body ratio. It features Acer’s BlueLightShield and ExaColor technology that provides a comfortable viewing experience with good colour accuracy.

In terms of the design and connectivity options, the Acer Aspire 7 is up to 19.9mm thin and comes with a range of ports on both sides. It includes an RJ-45 LAN, HDMI, two USB 3.2 and a Thunderbolt 4/Type-C port on the left side. The right side comes with a standard headphone jack and another USB 3.2 port. The Aspire 7 also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 and 6E support.