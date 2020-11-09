A new Realme phone with the designation RMX2194 spotted on Geekbench

A new Realme smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, the cross-platform processor benchmark website. The listing happens to reveal key specifications of the smartphone which ought to be indicative of which smartphone it is.

Though the Realme RMX2194 specifications have been leaked there is no solid guesses on which smartphone it could be. The reason behind this could be that Realme has not hinted anything about the smartphone, and there are no leaks about it either. Not till date.

Realme RMX2194: Leaked specifications

According to the listing on Geekbench, the Realme RMX2194 will probably be a budget segment smartphone. In the motherboard entry it says ‘bengal’ which according to a report by 91Mobiles could apparently be indicative of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 entry-level chipset.

This chipset is set to be paired with a 4GB RAM for the Realme RMX2194. The Geekbench listing also mentions that the smartphone will feature Android 10 and not 11 which is the newest variant. This is what hints that the smartphone could be an unlaunched smartphone or the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

As you may recall, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition features a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD panel and as mentioned above, is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset. The Realme C15 comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Like most budget devices these days, this phone as well comes with a quad rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and lastly a 2-megapixel retro sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a water drop notch.

The Realme C15 retains the massive 6000mAh battery which was seen for the first time on any Realme device with the original C15. To top up this mammoth battery, the phone comes with an 18 W fast charging support via a Micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other features onboard include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.