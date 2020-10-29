Realme C15 Qualcomm edition launched in India

Realme has announced a new variant of its budget-oriented Realme C15 smartphone. The only difference in both the variants is the chipset that powers the phone. The latest one comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset compared to the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset that powered the original phone.

Initially launched in August along with Realme C12 and Realme Buds, the Qualcomm version of Realme C15 retains everything from the MediaTek variant, including the price.

Realme C15 Qualcomm edition key specifications

It sports a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD panel and as mentioned above, is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset. The Realme C15 comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Like most budget devices these days, this phone as well comes with a quad rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and lastly a 2-megapixel retro sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a waterdrop notch.

The new Realme C15 retains the massive 6000mAh battery which was seen for the first time on any Realme device with the original C15. To top up this mammoth battery, the phone comes with an 18 W fast charging support via a Micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other features onboard include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition pricing and availability in India

Realme has not changed the pricing of the Qualcomm edition of Realme C15 and the 3GB+ 32GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 while the 4GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. As an introductory offer, both the phones can be bought for Rs. 500 less starting October 29 from Flipkart. The Realme C15 Qualcomm edition is available Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.