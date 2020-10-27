Two more Realme C series phones might launch in India soon

Realme’s C series is likely to get a new addition soon in India with the likes of Realme C17. Also, a special edition of Realme C15 called the Realme C15 Snapdragon Edition might launch in India soon.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme C17 budget phone will be launched in India by November end of early December. The Realme C17 will be the company’s fifth device in the series this year after the Realme C3 , Realme C11 , Realme C12, and Realme C15 .

Provided there are no last moment changes, the Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India.#Realme #RealmeC17October 26, 2020

Apart from Realme C17, the company is also planning to launch Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition in India. According to Mukul Sharma, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will come in two variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 3GB + 32GB variant. Colour options will include Power Blue and Power Silver.

The Realme C15 which was launched a couple of months back in India is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and the new edition is said to come with a Snapdragon chipset. Although we do not have te exact detail of the chipset yet, considering the price point of Realme C15, it looks the device will be powered Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 665. Apart from the chipset, we expect everything else to remain the same.

Realme C17 Specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C17 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is again, one of the cheapest phones with a 90Hz display. On the inside, it is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset and Adreno 610 GPU. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded via micro SD. However, for India, we can also expect 4GB RAM variant.

As for the optics, there’s a quad-camera array on the back, consisting of a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The selfie camera has a resolution of 8MP and is housed in a punch-hole notch on the top right.

As with other Realke C series devices, the Realme C17 gets a 5,000mAh battery and also supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other features include a headphone jack and NavIC support or navigation. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back for biometric authentication.

The Realme C17 is priced around Rs 14,000 in Bangladesh and in India, it is expected to come in multiple variants and should cost under Rs 15,000 here as well.