5 South Indian films to look out for on OTT platforms this July

With little realistic chance of theatres and multiplexes that were closed due to the lockdown getting reopened anytime soon, it's all happening on the OTT platforms.

As like in the previous months, July also seems set for a bonanza as a slew of releases in Hindi as well as in South Indian languages are making it to a theatre near you, oops we meant on an OTT platform near you. Heck, every OTT platform is near you at the click of a button.

Anyway, getting to the details of the releases, Hindi sees a plethora of them. (You can read about some of them here.) This week, in this column, we turn the spotlight on five movies from South India that we think have the potential to keep you engrossed.

We have got two Kannada, two Tamil and one Malayalam movie lined up for you.

Sufiyum Sujatayum

(Image credit: Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Director: Naranipuzha Shanavas

Actors: Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddique, and Dev Mohan

Synopsis: It is a gut-wrenching love triangle but with some relevant social commentary on a topical issue in Kerala, the love jihad. In the promos and teasers, they seem to have underplayed the hero's Jayasurya role while much of the focus has been on Aditi Rao Hydari and her winsome love with Dev mohan. The songs --- music credited to M Jayachandran --- are all already chart-busters. They carry that sufi feel that A R Rahman has popularized over the last decade or so.

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: July 3, 2020.

Lock Up

(Image credit: Lock Up)

Director: S G Charles

Actors: Vaibhav, Venkat Prabhu, Vani Bhojan, Eswari Rao

Synopsis: The film's release has been (understandably) delayed, and the film's producer Nithin Sathya, who is an actor himself, decided to release it on Zee5 directly, as small budget films cannot afford to spend too much time in the 'cans'. This investigative cop thriller offers a complete entertainment package as the main male leads Vaibhav and Venkat Prabhu are also known for their comic flair. The date is still to be confirmed, but is certain to release in July.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: July 2020.

Cocktail

(Image credit: Cocktail)

Director: R A Vijaya Murugan

Actors: Yogi Babu, Rashmi Gopinath, Sayaji Shinde, Mime Gopi and Swaminathan

Synopsis: The film is a rollicking ride of a bunch of married folks getting into some tricky situation but eventually getting out of their troubles with the help of, ahem, a cockatoo. With Yogi Babu, who hitherto was a comedian, being in the hero's saddle, expect a laughathon. It may just be the stuff for these dire times.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: July 10, 2020.

Law

(Image credit: Law)

Director: Raghu Samarth

Actors: Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad, Mukhyamantri Chandru

Synopsis: The film is produced by M Govinda and Ashwini. The latter is the wife of Kannada matinee idol Puneeth Rajkumar. So the expectations are riding high on this legal thriller that has Ragini Chadran making her debut. The film is said to be the first ever in Kannada to have a direct release on an OTT platform. So plenty of hope is saddled on it. And it looks like it will live up to them all.

Language: Kannada

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: July 17, 2020.

French Biryani

(Image credit: French Biryani)

Director: Pannaga Bharana

Actors: Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, and Pitobash

Synopsis: The quaintly named French Biryani promises what it sounds: a whacky, zany fare. With Danish Sait in the lead, what else can you expect other than some howlarious offering? He with his amazing comic timing --- his Kannada spoof of politicos and public are legendary on social media platforms --- are good enough for you to log into Amazon Prime which is where the film releases. The story is about a Bengaluru auto-driver and his escapades with a French person over three rollicking days.

Language: Kannada

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: July 24, 2020.

This is not alone. As we said, the Hindi offerings like Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak-2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Lootcase, the Big Bull, Shankuntala Devi, Dil Bechara too should keep you busy all through July.

Happy enertainment, folks.