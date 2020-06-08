Here's how Jio users can get Disney Plus HotStar VIP at no extra cost

As reported earlier, India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered with Star India to offer a complimentary membership of the mobile streaming app Disney Plus HotStar to its users. This annual subscription of Disney Plus HotStar is priced at Rs. 399 per year and offers HotStar specials, latest Indian movies, live sporting action including Cricket, Premier League & Formula 1, dubbed Disney shows, movies & Kids content superhero movies, and more.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹399 for 1 year at no extra cost. #JioTogether #DisneyPlusHotstar#Recharge pic.twitter.com/A5CBfKFsFiJune 6, 2020

How to get free Disney Plus Hotstar VIP on Jio?

To get the free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar on your Jio prepaid connection all you need to do is to follow the below process:

Log in to Jio.com or MYJio app

You will find a separate tab for to Disney Plus Hotstar plans under Recharge

Select the plan that suits your requirements. The free membership is available on select plans including voice packs like Rs. 401 monthly plan or Rs 2,599 long term plan. It is also available on the data plans like Rs. 1208, Rs. 1206, Rs. 1004 and Rs. 612.

Recharge your account with the appropriate amount

It is worth noting that the Jio Disney Plus HotStar is available for both old and new Jio users, till the time the Jio account is active and has a base recharge on it. Also, since Jio’s website does not mention the timeline of the offer, so it is unclear how long the offer is available.

Earlier in April, Airtel announced a similar plan where it offered a yearly subscription of Disney Plus HotStar for its users who recharge their accounts with a minimum monthly recharge of Rs. 401 or above.