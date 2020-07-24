5 fresh releases to feast on OTT platforms this week in India

This week too is a happening one as far as Indian OTT Platforms are concerned, as a clutch of fresh releases, including the laughathon French Biriyani, have been released.

Among the most expected is of course Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, who unfortunately reportedly ended his own life last month.

Just to clarify, a few of these movies have had theaterical releases, but are being premiered on OTT platforms only this week. And understandably there's plenty of buzz around them.

With film production still to kickstart again in India, OTT platforms would have to resort to such types of releases for quite some time before they can get a fresh supply aboslutely brand new content.

So without further ado, let's get a snapshot of the releases that we think will work for you this weekend.

Omerta

(Image credit: Omerta)

Director: Hansal Mehta

Actors: Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Verma, Rajesh Tailang Rupinder Nagra, Keval Arora

Synopsis: Any movie starring the intense Rajkummar Rao would be good enough to watch just for his acting alone. He is surely among the top 5 performers in the country now. He brings a raw intensity and the veneer of believability in whatever role he essays. In this 2017 film, Rajkummar plays the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the British terrorist of Pakistani descent. The film explores backstory of the murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: July 25, 2020.

Moothon

(Image credit: Moothon)

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Actors: Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sanjana Dipu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Roshan Mathew

Synopsis: The director Geetu Mohandas had won her spurs as a well-known and bankable actress. In this outing as a director, she has brought a fine eye for detail and a heart for drama, action and emotions. This thriller (Anurag Kashyap has written the screenplay with Geetu Mohandas. Anurag Kashyap has also written the Hindi dialogues as much of the sotry happens in Mumbai) stars Nivin Pauly who has brought to this role his usual sensitivity and subtlety. The film has already won rave reviews at festival circuits.

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: July 24, 2020.

36 Vayasulo

(Image credit: 36 Vayasulo)

Director: Roshan Andrews

Actors: Jothika, Rahman, Abhirami

Synopsis: The film's original was the 2014 Malayalam movie 'How Old Are You', marking the return of Manju Warrier after a 14-year hiatus from the industry. After its remarkable run, the film was remade as 36 Vayadhinile to work as a comeback vehicle for Jothika in Tamil. The same is dubbed in Telugu as 36 Vayasulo. The movie verily strikes a blow for women's empowerment and would work as a simple family drama. Jothika though is no patch on Manju Warrier in the Malayalam original.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha

Release: July 24.

Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam

(Image credit: Thittam Poattu Thirudara Kootam)

Direction: Sudhar

Actors: Kayal Chandran, Satna Titus, Parthiban, Chaams, Daniel Annie Pope

Synopsis: This is a comedy caper cum thriller. The plot line itself is zany and offbeat: A bunch of guys plan to steal, well, the cricket World cup. As quirky as the idea, the film manages to mix both action and humour in equal measure, and will definitely work as a a lark-filled entertainer for the weekend. The film's main leads are not marquee names though.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: July 24, 2020.

Dil Bechara

(Image credit: Dil Bechara)

Direction: Mukesh Chhabra

Actors: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan

Synopsis: The film is based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars (which was also made as a movie in the same name). The extra focus on Dil Bechara though has been for the unfortunate reason that the film's lead Sushant Singh Rajput took out his own life last month. The film's music, by the Oscar winner A R Rahman, has been a big talking point too. The songs are a rage across the country now. This romatic drama would be ideal for this monsoon mood.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: July 24, 2020.

Comedy, thriller, romance, sentiments, crime. It is a pot pourri of genres this weekend. It should, surely, keep you glued to your streaming devices.