5 Flagship smartphones from 2016 that are worth buying now

In a bid to replicate the success of iPhones, Google ditched budget Nexus series in favor of premium Pixel phones. Pixel and Pixel XL created the buzz by scoring 89 on DXOMark, image quality rating website. It has been highest score recorded by a smartphone until it recently lost to HTC U 11. Though it doesn't come with any fancy features, the vanilla Android experience coupled with an excellent camera and superior hardware make it stand tall even in 2017. Now you can buy Pixel at the best price of Rs. 34,999 from Flipkart.

Read on to know more about Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL.