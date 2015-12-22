How to resize images

Perhaps you plan to share a photo of the family that you've taken over Christmas. In that case, you may want to resize it to produce a file with a specific print dimension (such as 5 x 7 inches for example). Thanks to modern digital cameras you can capture files with a very large size, which gives you plenty of resizing choices.

For example, a Digital SLR such as the Canon 650D captures images with a dimension of 5184 x 3456 pixels. If you multiply these values together you get an image containing 17,915,904 pixels, which gives you the camera's advertised 18-megapixel capacity.

This large file size enables you to produce an A3 print that features almost 300 dots (or pixels) per inch, which is larger and more detailed than most people will require.

With such large images you can crop your shots quite tightly in Photoshop Elements and still produce a range of typical print sizes. This freedom to crop gives you much more control over the composition and content of the finished print.

You can even set the Crop tool to improve composition and create an image with a specific size (such as an 8 x 10 print) at the same time.

You may also need to resize a shot without cropping it. A huge digital photograph will be too large to upload and display on social networking galleries, so you'll need to create a lighter, smaller version.

When you shrink a large shot down to a smaller size there's no danger of losing image quality. However, if you resize a shot to make it larger, Photoshop Elements has to generate extra pixels and this can result in fuzzy-looking enlargements.

We'll show you how to resize your shots while keeping artefacts at bay.