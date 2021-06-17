Battlegrounds Mobile India beta can now be downloaded on Android

Battlegrounds Mobile India's beta version of the game is now available to download for those who have registered to be early access users. The game has a download size just north of 700MB.

It requires users to create a new account and they cannot access their accounts from PUBG Mobile. And it seems like users need to come up with new nicknames because the one on the PUBG Mobile servers still exists and will be prompted as already taken.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta

To begin with, Android users have to visit this link http://bit.ly/bgmibeta to sign up as a beta tester. Once they have been registered for early access to the game they can visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India by clicking on the 'Download it on Google Play' below.

Users can now download the beta version of the game. Some users might face an internal server error. If that happens, try again later. Once the download is completed they can launch the game which will ask for permission to access media and files.

The game seems to ask users if they are over 18 years old and situated in India since this game is meant for India and then even has a message that all the data for this game is stored in India.

These measures seem to be in place to avoid any and all issues that PUBG Mobile faced with the Indian government. But we wonder how much help this will be when it argues the case.

In fact, at the beginning of each match when people drop into the maps in the pre-match countdown time, a disclaimer of sorts is heard that says that this game takes place in a fictional place and there is nothing real about it. While the beta testing of the game is live there is still no official word on when it will be available for everyone to download.