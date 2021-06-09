Battlegrounds Mobile India launch is near, according to teasers

Everyone wants to know when Battlegrounds Mobile India will officially launch, but the company is yet to announce an official date. But it seems like that the company is teasing that it is going to take place soon.

According to multiple previous leaks, the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India will apparently take place on June 18. And now that the developers are teasing that, "It's almost time." It seems like that launch expectation could be a reasonable one.

It's almost time. Time for re-building memories, playing with your friends and celebrating with chicken dinner! Are you ready? Pre-Register Now

The official social media channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India shared an image along with the text, "It's almost time. Time for re-building memories, playing with your friends and celebrating with chicken dinner! Are you ready? Pre-Register Now"

Previous leaks suggested that industry insiders have leaked that Krafton is looking to release the game on June 18. As for Krafton there is no official news from their end.

A blog addressing the release date of the game on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website writes, "We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

For a long time a theory was doing the rounds which came into being after one of the teasers of the game was released by the company on social handles. According to the theory the teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India which shows a level 3 helmet with a ring of light around it. This image is reminiscent of a solar eclipse with the moon blocking the sun and forming what is known as a diamond ring. The level three helmet here is playing the object blocking the source of light.

People assumed that this image could be a reference to the release date of the game which could be on June 10 which is the date of the Annular Solar Eclipse. For what it's worth, silhouettes are a very common part of teaser campaigns.

The game went for pre-registration on May 18, and the June 18 date gives it a months pre-registration time which is rather common with big developers. Hence it seems a more logical and reasonable release date.