The best Google Stadia prices and sales in November 2019

The Google Stadia price varies according to how you want to use Google's brand new cloud gaming service. The streaming service touted as the new Netflix for video games will allow users to play the latest games in high quality all through their Chrome browsers, Google Pixel (for now) phones, and Chromecast devices.

A basic subscription is free if you just want to purchase games, but the Stadia Pro subscription will cost $9.99/£8.99 a month. Sales on the pre-order Founders Pack (now sold out) and less limited Premiere Edition have proven successful over the past few months, but the service is due to launch this November, so here's what you and your wallet will need to expect.

What do I need to use Google Stadia?

The basic Google Stadia experience doesn't require a subscription; players can purchase games as they please through their Google Chromecast, mobile device, or laptop and stream them as and when. The Stadia Pro subscription, however, is the main product. Patrons receive Google Stadia sales discounts on the games they want to purchase as well as up to 4K resolution with 5.1 surround sound options on those games. Members will also enjoy free games in a model similar to that of Xbox Games Pass and PlayStation Plus, all included in the Google Stadia price.

To play your Google Stadia games on your TV, you will need a Chromecast however. Check out our best prices on the latest Google Chromecast Ultra model, which is the only model Google will be supporting with Stadia.

If you are looking to play Google Stadia games on your TV, you'll also need a Google Stadia controller, available for $69 in the US and £59 in the UK. The proprietary handset will provide you access to all the integrated Google sharing options that have been built into the Stadia experience, and is the only controller the Chromecast will recognize.

It may well be worth picking up this controller, as it's full of unique tech that makes streaming your games far more worthwhile. The controller communicates directly with the server that you're running your game from, dramatically reducing lag and other speed headaches many are worrying about as gaming takes a cloud-based leap.

That said, if you're keen to get playing on your laptop or mobile device, any bluetooth or USB controller can be used to dive into your favorite games. That means your DualShock 4 and Xbox controller can be used to play Google Stadia. Check out our top deals for these controllers below and pick up a bargain to get ready for Stadia.

If you want to keep your Google Stadia price down, it may be worth checking out a more budget controller. On PC and mobile, Google Stadia will work with any generic USB or wireless controller, so this is an excellent way to save some cash in preparation for launch day. Our top pick is the Logitech F310 GamePad, available for $22 at Walmart in the US, or £23.99 at Currys in the UK - it doesn't look like much but it'll get the job done for half the price.

What is Google Stadia?

Google marks its entrance into the gaming market with Google Stadia, a cloud gaming service that allows players to stream the latest games to their Chromecast, Google mobile device, or computer on a subscription basis. The Google Stadia requires no high price overhead in the form of a physical console, though you will need to pick up a Google Chromecast Ultra to play on your TV.

What is the Google Stadia price?

The Google Stadia price depends on how you're going to use it and when you want to purchase. A Premiere Edition pre-order is still available and bags you a Clearly White controller, Google Chromecast Ultra and three months of Stadia Pro for $129/£119. If you don't manage to snag one of these kits before launch day, the Stadia Pro price for a subscription is $9.99/£8.99 a month.

What internet speeds do I need to run Google Stadia?

At the very bottom of the quality scale, you'll need 10Mpbs to start thinking about playing Google Stadia. You'll be able to stream at 720p with stereo sound. Many homes across the US and UK can already achieve this speed, so let's start talking about what you need for the best experience.

Once you get up to over 20Mbps you can start streaming in 1080p with 5.1 surround sound - a decent gaming experience if you're at the mid-low range of internet connectivity. At 30Mbps you're privy to 4K resolution at 60fps with HDR and surround sound. That's a lot to pack into those 30Mbps, and it's an achievable speed for most.

When is Google Stadia available?

The Google Stadia launch date is set for November 19. That means the service will go live this month and you can start playing. Those who pre-ordered the Founders Pack or Premiere Edition will receive their bundles as the service begins to roll out.

What games are available on Google Stadia?

The launch game list for Google Stadia is growing with every week we get closer to release. Here's the current roster for the November 19 launch day.

