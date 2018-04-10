Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Best deals on Samsung products

Samsung and Flipkart have partnered to announce the Samsung Carnival on Flipkart, offering discounts on Samsung mobiles, televisions, tablets and more. As part of the Samsung Carnival, Flipkart is offering discounts, no cost EMIs and exchange offers on selected Samsung devices.

While most offers are on mobile phones, the Samsung Carnival also includes televisions, tablets, accessories and more. While the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are not a part of the sale, the Galaxy S7 Edge is available with a discount of Rs. 7,000.

Samsung Carnival: Best deals on Samsung devices

Buy Samsung Curved LED Smart TV @ Rs. 59,999 on Flipkart The Samsung Series 6 LED Smart TV is currently available for Rs. 59,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 91,850. It has a 49-inch full HD curved design to offer a wider field of view and features a 20W speaker output.

Buy Samsung Basic Smart Full HD LED TV @ Rs. 23,999 on Flipkart The Samsung Basic Smart LED TV comes with a 32-inch full HD display with a standard refresh rate of 50Hz and a 10W speaker output. For connectivity, it has 2 HDMI ports and a single USB port. The TV is currently available for Rs. 23,999, down from its original price of Rs. 29,999.

Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro @ Rs. 18,900 on Flipkart The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is a mid-range device and is currently available for Rs. 18,900, down from its regular price of Rs. 20,000. It has a 5.5-inch full HD display, Exynos 7870 SoC, 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 13MP secondary camera and a 3,600mAh battery.

Buy Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED TV @ Rs. 17,499 on Flipkart The Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED TV is currently available for Rs. 17,499, down from its regular price of Rs. 28,890. The TV has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and 10W speaker output. For connectivity, it comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On Max @ Rs. 12,900 on Flipkart The Samsung Galaxy On Max has a 5.7-inch full HD display, MediaTek MTK6757 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 13MP secondary camera and a 3,300mAh battery. The device is available for Rs. 12,900, after a discount of Rs. 4,000.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On Nxt @ Rs. 11,900 on Flipkart The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is currently available for Rs. 11,900, after a discount of Rs. 6,000. The device has a 5.5-inch full HD display, 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera and a 3,300mAh battery.