OnePlus 6T at Rs 26,999 is one of the best smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day

The OnePlus 6T was the best value for money affordable flagship of its time, and that's not too long back. It still packs the punch of Snapdragon 845 with tons of other features that make it a steal during the Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save Rs 549 with an yearly subscription.

Anyone looking for a smartphone under Rs 30k must consider the OnePlus 6T at Rs 27,999. The smartphone from last year has won our recommendation award. While it may not have the bells and whistles of the new OnePlus 7 Pro, it still shares a lot of similarities with the OnePlus 7, which costs Rs 5,000 more than the 6T.

If you've been planning to own a OnePlus, this could be the best time to invest in the OnePlus 6T as it may run out of stock anytime. If you want to know more about the phone you can go to our review and checkout what we think about it.

Today's best OnePlus 6T deals No price information Check Amazon

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites, rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.