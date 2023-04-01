WWE WrestleMania 39 live stream: how to watch Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes online from anywhere

WrestleMania 39 live stream
WrestleMania 39 takes over the the SoFi Stadium, California, this weekend! Fans in the US can watch the whole event live on Peacock ($4.99 a month). It's a BT Sport PPV in the UK, while Binge has the WrestleMania 39 live stream in Australia. Use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your usual stream from anywhere. Full Wrestlemania 39 streaming and TV info below.
|Start time: Saturday, April 1, 12.30am BST (Sun) / 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT
|Cheapest stream: Peacock $4.99 (USA)
|Rest of the World: BT Sport £19.95 (UK) | WWE Network (UK, CAN, IND) | Binge (AUS)
Wrestlemania 39 preview
Wrestlemania 39 is a two-night event, and the first WrestleMania to take place since Vince McMahon retired last year. How will it change with Triple H behind the wheel? Grapple fans will just have to tune in to find out!
The headline match is the bout between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns earned the title at last year's WrestleMania, which also saw Rhodes return to the WWE after leaving to found a rival wrestling organisation. So it set the scene perfectly for this year's match up.
Rhodes earned his title shot by winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Reigns subsequently fanned the flames of their rivalry by saying that while Rhodes' father Dusty (who trained Reigns) said that Cody was his favourite son, he also told Reigns that he was the son he always wished he had. Ouch.
But there's plenty going on besides. Like the Triple Threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between reigning champion Gunther, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
Or the tag team title match between The Usos and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Night one culminates in a fight between Austin Theory and John Cena for the WWE United States Championship. Add to that not one but two fatal four-way team matches (one men's, one women's), and you've got a spectacle worthy of Hollywood itself.
Read on for the full WrestleMania 39 card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.
Watch a WrestleMania 39 live stream in the US
Peacock is the exclusive place to watch WrestleMania 39 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside.
Peacock costs just $4.99 per month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like EPL soccer. Alternatively, you can pay $10 per month for ad-free coverage.
Outside the USA? Use ExpressVPN to access Peacock when travelling overseas (opens in new tab).
Live stream WrestleMania 39 from outside your country
You'll be able to watch WrestleMania 39 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.
If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.
Watch a WrestleMania 39 live stream from anywhere
How to watch WrestleMania 39: live stream WWE in Canada
The best place to watch WrestleMania 39 in Canada is WWE Network.
WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WrestleMania, which runs on April 1 and 2, with each day of action beginning at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT.
Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WrestleMania 39 coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch WrestleMania 39: live stream WWE in the UK
BT Sport is showing WrestleMania 39 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95.
Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month.
You'll have to prepare for a couple of late nights in a row though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning and Sunday night/Monday morning, with the action finishing at 6am both days. Good luck working on Monday.
How to watch WrestleMania 39 live stream in Australia
WrestleMania 39 is the first WWE PPV event to be shown on Binge in Australia. (The Australian version of WWE Network recently merged with Binge, which is owned by Foxtel.)
Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18.
All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. There's also a free 14-day trial.
The WrestleMania action begins at 11am AEDT on both Sunday morning and Monday morning.
Japan: how to watch WrestleMania 39 live stream
If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on Sunday morning, and from 9am on Monday morning.
You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE WrestleMania via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.
Use a good vpn (opens in new tab) to unblock WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.
How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 in India
WWE fans in India can tune into WrestleMania 39 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Sunday morning, and the same time on Monday.
If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too. Use a vpn to unblock WWE (opens in new tab) streams when visiting other countries.
WrestleMania 39 wrestlers
WrestleMania 39 card
Night 1 - Saturday, April 1 2023
- Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena: WWE United States Championship Singles Match
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Logan Paul: Singles Match
- Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky): Six-woman Tag Team Match
- Brock Lesnar vs Omos (with MVP): Singles Match
- Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka: WWE Raw Women's Championship Singles Match
- Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley: WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Singles Match
Night 2 - Sunday, April 2 2023
- Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Singles Match
Night TBC
- Gunther (c) vs Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match
- Edge vs "The Demon" Finn Bálor: Hell in a Cell Match
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville: Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla): Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match
- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio: Singles Match
WrestleMania 39 predictions
All eyes are on the main event to cap a weekend of top drama. Can Rhodes defeat Reigns and win the title that eluded his father? We think so, only because it would make a great story – Rhodes leaves the world of WWE to travel the world, sets up a rival wrestling organisation, and wins the Royal Rumble to get a shot at the big title. Then the title holder starts talking smack about his old man. It's basically the tale of the prodigal son, with added trash talk.
Austin Theory vs John Cena? TechRadar's money's on Theory. Cena's not been back long, and it would make sense for WWE to nurture Theory's young talent by keeping him champion for a while longer.
Elsewhere, WWE has been pushing Gunther as a star of the future of late, so we can see him coming up trumps in his three-way with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. And we're backing Finn Bálor in besting Edge.
This is all said with the rather large caveat that this is WWE, which specialises in turning seemingly clear cut outcomes on their head. Anything can happen in the squared circle...