Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere tonight, online and on TV

Watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream

You can watch the Taylor vs Cameron live stream on sports streaming service DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday's action at the 3 Arena, Dublin. The exception is Australia, where you can watch on Main Event PPV on Kayo Sports. Full details on how to watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron on TV, live stream, plus how to watch from anywhere with a VPN if you're abroad, are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, May 20 2023 Start time (main card): 7pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT / 4am AEST (Sunday) Main event time: 10pm BST / 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT / 7am AEST (Sunday) Live stream: DAZN Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron: preview

Katie Taylor may be the greatest fighter in women's boxing history, but there's one thing she's never done as a professional – fight in her native Ireland. Until now. On Saturday night, the undisputed lightweight champion will fight Chantelle Cameron for the Brit's four super-lightweight straps in a massive contest that could be a fight of the year contender. It's one not to be missed.

Taylor (22-0 (6 KOs)) had initially wanted a rematch with Amanda Serrano at Dublin's cavernous Croke Park for her Irish homecoming but, when that wasn't possible, moving up a weight division to take on Cameron for the undisputed super-lightweight crown at the 3 Arena was the next best option. Just 20 miles away from her hometown Bray, KT will again go to the trenches after being extended by Serrano a year ago in selling out Maddison Square Garden in New York to win her undisputed crown at the lower weight limit. The London 2012 Olympic gold medallist's ring IQ is matchless in women's boxing and though she's now 36, Taylor still has the heart she showed in two memorable wars against Delfine Persoon. Win and she becomes a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Cameron (17-0 (8 KOs)) has the size, reach and natural weight advantage, but will still start as a significant underdog in Dublin. With a vociferous local crowd fully behind her opponent, one wonders whether the only way Cameron can hold onto her undisputed world super-lightweight crown is by stoppage, a notoriously difficult endeavour in two-minute rounds in the women's game. Last time out in November, Cameron produced a career-best performance to beat Jessica McCaskill and claim all four belts and will need similar levels of guts and determination to beat Taylor. If she can use her superior reach to box at range, then time her way in to make it a war on the inside, the 31-year-old Capo could spring the biggest of upsets. Whatever happens, it promises to be a fascinating fight.

Here's how to watch a Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Want more brawling? Here's how to watch UFC live streams

Watch a Taylor vs Cameron live stream in UK, USA, Canada and worldwide

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Taylor vs Cam fight in over 200 countries, excluding Australia and New Zealand. Boxing fans in the UK can watch the fight with a simple subscription to DAZN. In the UK, DAZN costs just £9.99 a month, with at least 16 Matchroom UK-promoted fights promised a year. In the US the service is priced at $19.99 a month. Take a look at the price where you live to watch Taylor vs Cameron on DAZN. It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here. Outside your home country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access your DAZN account when travelling abroad. PPV.com is another good way to watch Taylor vs Cameron. It's a bit pricier – $34.99 for the one-off event – but there's no need for a DAZN subscription.

Watch a Taylor vs Cameron live stream in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Taylor vs Cameron on DAZN with Virgin Media from 7pm BST on Saturday, May 20. The £19.99 PPV is available to order now on DAZN. The price includes access to the fight and the option to redeem a one month DAZN subscription for free. The event cannot be recorded and will be repeated on Sunday, May 21 at 9am, 2pm and 7pm. To watch this event, you must have a TiVo, Virgin TV V6 powered by TiVo, Virgin TV 360 or Stream set-top-box. Go to 'Live Events' in the 'On Demand menu, choose Taylor vs Cameron, and purchase.

How to live stream Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron anywhere:

Never used a VPN before?

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'UK'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream, for example, DAZN - you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home in the UK.

How to watch a Taylor vs Cameron live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports | Taylor vs Cameron | AU$29.95

The Taylor vs Cameron card is scheduled to begin at 4am AEST on Sunday, May 21, with the main event expected to start around 7am AEST. The Taylor vs Cameron fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$29.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron full card

Here's the official line-up for the action at the 3Arena Dublin:

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron ; For Cameron's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women's super lightweight titles

; For Cameron's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women's super lightweight titles Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix; Lightweight

Terri Harper vs. Cecelia Braekhus; For Harper's WBA women's super-welterweight title

Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf; Super welterweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis; Super welterweight

Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane; Heavyweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O'Maison; Welteweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska; Flyweight