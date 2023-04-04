Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg

Watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream

You can watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on free-to-air TV via Italian broadcaster Canale 5, or on Paramount Plus in the US (30-day free trial with code 'PICARD'). In Canada, the Coppa Italia is available on FuboTV. In the UK, today's semi-final first leg clash will be televised on Viaplay Sports. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Tue, April 4 – 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT TV channel: Canale 5 (ITA) | Viaplay Sports (UK) | Paramount Plus (US) FREE stream: Canale 5 (ITA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Juventus vs Inter Milan: match preview

Juventus against Inter Milan is as intense an inter-city football rivalry as there is in Italy. Two of the country's best-supported teams nationwide, they combine trophy-laden history with febrile fanbases who love nothing more than delivering terminal blows to the other's silverware prospects – the Derby d'Italia seldom fails to deliver. All of which means that a Coppa Italia semi-final between Juve and Inter is about as big as it gets. Do not miss.

Even by Juventus' lurching standards, the 2022/23 season has been one of ups and downs. After winning just three of their first nine games, the Old Lady steadied their league form only to be docked 15 points in January for financial irregularities, then losing 5-1 to Napoli. Having already exited the Champions League in calamitous fashion following five defeats in six games, Juventus only realistic opportunities for silverware this season come in the Coppa Italia and Europa League. Juve have disposed of Monza and Lazio already in the former and have already beaten Inter home and away in Serie A – one just a fortnight ago, sealed by wing-back Filip Kostic – so Max Allegri will be desperate to keep that positivity. Top scorer Dusan Vlahovic and strike partner Angel Di Maria returned from international duty injury-free and should start.

Inter are yet to beat Juve in two attempts this term, and the Nerazzurri come into this fixture on three-game losing run in Serie A, one of which came against their opponents tonight. Now fourth in the league and 20 points behind leaders Napoli, Inter know the Coppa Italia is their only hope for a domestic trophy this season, despite an upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on the horizon, too. Boss Simone Inzaghi has impressed for much of the season, not least in beating Atalanta in the previous round, with his cute tactical awareness and will hope top scorer Argentine World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez returns to his goal-hungry best. Wing-back Denzel Dumfries is an attacking option in defence, while Romelu Lukaku's international exploits for Belgium may earn the misfiring forward a recall.

Follow our guide to get a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream and watch the Coppa Italia online from anywhere.

Free Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing Juventus vs Inter Milan match 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details just below. If you're watching from Italy, there's no need for the VPN, just head over to Canale 5.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here (opens in new tab), as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CET ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan semi-final first leg from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

(opens in new tab)We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan: live stream Coppa Italia soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Tuesday afternoon. Paramount Plus is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 Coppa Italia season and live streams every game. How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up with the promo code PICARD, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan for nothing. The code expires on April 30. Alternatively, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Juventus vs Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK. Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £11.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Juventus vs Inter Milan with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent less than CA$17 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Juventus vs Inter Milan kicks off at kicks off at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia? Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream details

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this Coppa Italia tie in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. Prepare for an early rise though, with Juventus vs Inter Milan set to kick-off at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning.

Can I watch Juventus vs Inter Milan in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are set to show Juventus vs Inter Milan in New Zealand either. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above if you're in NZ from a country that the game is being shown in. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST on Wednesday morning.