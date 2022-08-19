Vuelta a España live stream 2022: how to watch all cycling stages online from anywhere

With three-time defending champion Primož Roglič still recovering from the shoulder and back injuries sustained during that crash last month, the 2022 Vuelta a España has been thrown wide open. Amongst the riders looking to take full advantage are Remco Evenepoel and Jai Hindley, though there'll be plenty more experienced heads in contention too, not least Alejandro Valverde, the 42-year-old home favorite who's racing his last ever grand tour. Here's how to watch Vuelta a España 2022 and get a free live stream from anywhere.

Roglič crashed horribly during the first week of the Tour de France but put in a heroic effort to help teammate Jonas Vingegaard to victory, before bowing out after Stage 14 to start the healing process. The Slovenian, who's won Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné this year, has won La Vuelta three times on the spin, but what sort of shape is he in for this year's race?

2009 winner Valverde is one of several past champions in contention, and he'll be desperate to at least take one stage victory on his farewell tour. Chris Froome, Nairo Quintana and Simon Yates also know what it takes to seize that red jersey, though even with the absences of Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar, they're not expected to be quite at the head of the pack.

Surprise Giro d'Italia winner Hindley's season has tailed off, but the Aussie will be re-energized by the prospect of a rare double. Evenepoel, meanwhile, has a golden opportunity to deliver on the hype, and João Almeida, who looked so good before his Giro d'Italia was cut short by illness, has a chance to put that disappointment to bed.

Stage 1 (TTT) - Friday, August 19 at 6.30pm CEST, 5.30pm BST, 12.30pm ET

Stage 2 - Saturday, August 20 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET

Stage 3 - Sunday, August 21 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET

Rest - Monday, August 22

Click to see full Vuelta a España stages and dates Stage 4 - Tuesday, August 23 at 1.40pm CEST, 12.40pm BST, 7.40am ET

Stage 5 - Wednesday, August 24 at 12.45pm CEST, 11.45am BST, 6.45am ET

Stage 6 - Thursday, August 25 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 7 - Friday, August 26 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

Stage 8 - Saturday, August 27 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 9 - Sunday , August 28 at 12.40pm CEST, 11.40am BST, 6.40am ET

Rest - Monday, August 29

Stage 10 (ITT) - Tuesday, August 30 at 1pm CEST, 12pm BST, 7am ET

Stage 11 - Wednesday, August 31 at 12.35pm CEST, 11.35am BST, 6.35am ET

Stage 12 - Thursday, September 1 at 12.25pm CEST, 11.25am BST, 6.25am ET

Stage 13 - Friday, September 2 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET

Stage 14 - Saturday, September 3 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 15 - Sunday, September 4 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Rest - Monday, September 5

Stage 16 - Tuesday, September 6 at 12.45pm CEST, 11.45am BST, 6.45am ET

Stage 17 - Wednesday, September 7 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 18 - Thursday, September 8 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 19 - Friday, September 9 at 1.55pm CEST, 12.55pm BST, 7.55am ET

Stage 20 - Saturday, September 10 at 12.45pm CEST, 11.45am BST, 6.45am ET

Stage 21 - Sunday, September 11 at 5.10pm CEST, 4.10pm BST, 11.10am ET

How to watch a FREE Vuelta a España live stream online

One of the best things about the Vuelta a España is that it's completely free to watch in various countries around the world. For example:

Australia - SBS (opens in new tab)

Spain - RTVE (opens in new tab)

Belgium - Sporza (opens in new tab)

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Vuelta a España live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Vuelta a España but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Vuelta a España live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to SBS On Demand and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch Vuelta a España 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans Down Under can watch every stage of the Vuelta a España for free on SBS (opens in new tab). The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings. If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Vuelta a España coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform, which is showing even more extensive coverage of the race. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. If you've already got a subscription, you can also tune in via GCN+ (opens in new tab), which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 for a year. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS live stream - just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

2022 Vuelta a España live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans in the UK can tune into the 2022 Vuelta a España on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ (opens in new tab). A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. It also offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more. You can also live stream Vuelta a España with a GCN+ (opens in new tab) subscription, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España: live stream cycling in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Every stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España is being shown on Peacock TV in the US. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, EPL soccer, the NFL, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España: live stream cycling in Canada

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans can watch live Vuelta a España coverage on FloBikes (opens in new tab) in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to make sure you don't miss a moment.

