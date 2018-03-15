The 50 best Mac tips, tricks and timesavers

Just a few months away from WWDC 2018 , it’s time to take a step back and ask not what you can do for your Mac, but what your Mac can do for you. In all honesty, it can do a lot. Like, a lot a lot. In most cases, the best Mac can do with its native software, macOS High Sierra , what a Windows PC requires third-party software to accomplish.

In other words, you don’t have to download or install anything for your Mac to function as expected. It just does. Whether you have to combine multiple PDFs into one or edit videos or sign documents, we here at TechRadar have gone out of our way to deliver you the best Mac tips we could come up with on such short notice.

Neither formal nor exhaustive, this easily digestible list comprises the 50 top Mac tips we could think of and organizes them into bite-sized slides. Click or tap ‘Next’ to dive in.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article