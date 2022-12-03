Netherlands vs USA live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

The World Cup knockouts begin with a blockbuster clash between the Netherlands and the USA in what could be a tale of two talismanic attackers. With a goal in every game so far, there's no question that Dutchman Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of the tournament, while Christian Pulisic has lived up to the hype as the Stars and Stripes' driving force. However, after sustaining a pelvic contusion (a bruise to you and me), Gregg Berhalter is sweating over his main man's fitness. Here's how to watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Netherlands vs USA live stream Date: Saturday, December 3 Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

In many ways, the Netherlands and the USA have been the antithesis of each other in Qatar. Whereas the USMNT have dominated every game they’ve played but struggled to find a scoring touch, Louis van Gaal's men haven't exactly set the world alight with their approach play, but they've been clinical in the final third.

Gakpo is the tournament's joint-top scorer and all three of his goals have been beauties, particularly the piledriver against Ecuador. The Oranje were probably a little too reliant on the 23-year-old during the group stage, but the return to full fitness of Memphis Depay should add plenty more variety to their game.

The round of 16 has been the USA’s stumbling block at the last three World Cups they’ve qualified for, but confidence should be sky-high after going three games without conceding a single goal from open play. They've largely restricted opponents to long-rangers and set-pieces, and a key man in that backline is Sergino Dest, who'll be in the spotlight against the country of his birth.

Netherlands vs USA kicks off at 10am ET, 7am PT and 3pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Netherlands vs USA live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Netherlands vs USA kicks-off at 3pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Netherlands vs USA live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Netherlands vs USA: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Netherlands vs USA on Fox, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. Coverage of the 2022 World Cup is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox is showing every game from Monday onwards. If you have the channels on cable, you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Netherlands vs USA live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Netherlands vs USA live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Netherlands vs USA live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Netherlands vs USA live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Brace yourself for a late night, as Netherlands vs USA kicks off at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS On Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Netherlands vs USA live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Netherlands vs USA live stream. Just be warned that kick-off is at 4am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Netherlands vs USA live stream kicks off at 8.30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Netherlands vs USA team news

The return of Memphis Depay means that the Netherlands are at full strength. The Barcelona striker has been dealing with a thigh issue, but has steadily got more and more minutes over the course of the tournament.

Christian Pulisic is day-to-day, after receiving a blow to the hip while scoring the goal that secured the USA's place in the knockouts. He has a bruised hip, and had to be substituted off against Iran.

World Cup 2022 Netherlands results

Monday, November 21

Senegal 0 - 2 Netherlands

Friday, November 25

Netherlands 1 - 1 Ecuador

Tuesday, November 29

Netherlands 2 - 0 Qatar

World Cup 2022 USA results

Monday, November 21

USA 1 - 1 Wales

Friday, November 25

England 0 - 0 USA

Tuesday, November 29

Iran 0 - 1 USA