Morocco vs Spain live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Morocco face Spain in the 2022 World Cup knockouts, the first time the former has reached this point in the tournament for 36 yearsm but it will be a tough test when they play their neighbors on Tuesday. Can the 2010 winners stop the Atlas Lions from roaring? Here's how to watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco vs Spain live stream Dates: 6 December 2022 Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Morocco were surprise table-toppers in a group that also included Croatia and Belgium, but with seven points from their three games, the Atlas Lions have been one of the best-performing sides at the World Cup so far. They ended the group stage with a 2-1 win over Canada, a team with nothing but pride to play for, but with a team that's peppered with players who are used to big occasions, Walid Regragui's side won't be fazed by their star-studded opponents here.

Spain's group stage ended very differently to how it began. The 2-1 defeat to Japan slightly took the shine off their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica a week earlier. It meant La Roja progressed in second place behind the Samurai Blue, when many expected them to be battling with Germany for top spot in Group E, but it could theoretically give them an easier route to the final. Could Morocco have something to say about that?

Morocco vs Spain kicks off at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 3pm/10am GMT/ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Morocco vs Spain live stream from any country

How to watch Morocco vs Spain: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

Morocco vs Spain live stream in Canada

How to watch Morocco vs Spain live stream for FREE in Australia

Morocco vs Spain live stream in New Zealand

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

Morocco vs Spain team news

Luis Enrique chose to rest a few players against Japan, which arguably backfired somewhat, but he goes into this game with no new injury concerns. Morocco coach Walid Regragui also has a full squad at his disposal.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

Monday 5 December

Japan vs Croatia - 3pm

Brazil vs South Korea - 7pm

Tuesday 6 December

Morocco vs Spain - 3pm

Portugal vs Switzerland - 7pm

Friday 9 and Saturday 10 December

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December

Semi-finals

Saturday 17 December

3rd place playoff

Sunday 18 December

Final