Complications in his love life may be tearing his head and his heart apart, but at least Max Liebermann can still count on the apathetic charms of detective inspector Oskar Reinhardt and the twisted vices of Viennese high society. Read on as we explain how to watch Vienna Blood season 3 online from anywhere – including streaming all three episodes FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Vienna Blood season 3 Release date: Wednesday, December 14 (UK) Cast: Matthew Beard, Juergen Maurer, Luise von Finckh, Conleth Hill, Amelia Bullmore, Charlene McKenna Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

The shady inner workings of the world of high fashion prove to be perplexing even to a mind as sharp as Max's when he's called to assist with an investigation into the murder of a young seamstress. Frustrated at every turn, Max and Oskar require assistance of their own to uncover the seedy underbelly behind the glamorous facade.

Poring over the minutiae of a fresh rash of grisly deaths, the three-parter leads our clue-sniffing odd couple from a luxury fashion house to ornate opium dens and Max's own practice. They follow the gruesome death of a former soldier tormented by his past in a case that's not as open and shut as it initially appears to be.

The blind star of a silent film shines a light on a murky hidden network where celebrity and influence meet politics and the purveyors of extreme ideologies. Based on the Liebermann Papers series of novels by Frank Tallis, follow our guide for full details on how to watch Vienna Blood season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch Vienna Blood season 3 online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Vienna Blood season 3 premieres in the UK at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, December 14 on BBC Two, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week. You can also stream Vienna Blood FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is available to use on a wide array of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Use a VPN watch iPlayer while abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Vienna Blood season 3 online from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Vienna Blood season 3 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Vienna Blood season 3

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

How to watch Vienna Blood season 3 for FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Vienna Blood season 3 release date is Sunday, January 8 in the US, which means fans of the mystery drama have a short while to wait yet. New episodes will air at 10/9c in the same slot weekly. Alternatively, it's totally free to access the PBS live stream on your device – you don’t even need a registered account. However, if you want to access episodes of Vienna Blood season 3 a week early, as well as PBS Online’s extensive catalog of on-demand programming, you can make a minimum monthly donation of $5 to join PBS Passport (opens in new tab). Devices that support PBS.org include those that run Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge; Roku; Apple TV (4th generation and newer); Amazon Fire; Android TV; Android mobile devices; Apple iPhones and iPads. Remember, if you do sign up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

Can I watch Vienna Blood season 3 online in Canada?

(opens in new tab) At the time of writing, it isn't clear if or when fans based in Canada will be able to stream Vienna Blood season 3, but it's worth keeping your eye on PBS Passport (opens in new tab). As in the US, you need to make a minimum monthly donation of $5 for access to the platform. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Vienna Blood season 3 online in Australia?