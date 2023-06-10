How to watch the Tony Awards 2023 online from anywhere

Watch the Tony Awards 2023

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live on the CBS channel or through Paramount Plus (though only to those with Premium Plus). Alternatively, all Paramount Plus members can stream the show the following day. In Canada the awards ceremony is being broadcast on CTV, while its currently uncertain whether UK and Australian Paramount Plus members will have access to the 2023 event. Away from home during the broadcast? Downloading a VPN will let you connect to your services back home.

The theater world’s most fabulous night is upon us. Tony-nominee and Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) returns to host an evening of musical spectacle and industry excellence, celebrating the performers and heart-stopping shows that dominated New York City’s Broadway over the last year.

Despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike – which has meant scrapping an opening number by Lin-Manuel Miranda and, owing to the now unscripted nature of the evening, a more improvisational tone – the organizers clearly felt that the show must go on!

The illustrious event will take place at the United Palace, located “in the heights” of New York, where Broadway’s biggest talents will be honored with the nickel-plated Tony trophy. Viewers can also expect to be wowed by live performances from some of the year’s nominated musicals, such Kimberley Akimbo and the bravura Some Like it Hot. The latter, based on Billy Wilder’s classic 1959 comedy, is full of the infectious energy of Big Band Swing, and currently a favorite with 13 nominations.

Among those up for awards in the ceremony’s 26 categories are British playwright Sir Tom Stoppard (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) for Leopoldstadt, Jodie Comer for the one-woman legal drama Prima Facie, Saheem Ali for Fat Ham – a modern reworking of Hamlet – and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the Candyman actor who made his theatrical debut in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Price-winning Topdog/Underdog.

Celebrate all the razzle dazzle of Broadway now with our guide below on how to watch the Tony Awards 2023 online from anywhere.

How to watch the Tony Awards 2023 online in the US

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast via CBS on Sunday, June 11 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with pre-show, red carpet buzz covered through free to stream service Pluto TV from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. If the CBS channel is part of your cable package, then you can also watch on-demand on your mobile devices with the CBS website. However, you will need to enter your cable provider details first.

Watch the Tony Awards 2023 without cable in the US

Don’t have cable? No problem. There are a number of ways for cord-cutters to catch the Tony Awards 2023 ceremony. Streaming service Paramount Plus includes a live stream of your local CBS station with its $9.99 Premium Plan ($99.99 if you opt for the annual option). If you’re new to the service, then a 7-day free trial will be yours to enjoy first too. And you can cancel before the week is up. If you don’t mind waiting, then the 2023 Tony Awards ceremony will be made available on Paramount Plus for all membership tiers (beginning from $4.99 a month) the day following its live broadcast. That means you could catch the all-singing, all-dancing action from Monday, June 12 at the latest. Finally, FuboTV is a comprehensive, cable-like replacement with over 100 channels including a live stream of CBS. Its entry-level Pro-plan is $74.99 a month. However, newbies to the service will get to enjoy a 7-day free trial. Cancel before this week-long period ends and you won’t be charged a thing. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch your streaming service from abroad.

How to watch the 76th Annual Tony Awards online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the 2023 Tony Awards is broadcast, annoying geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from enjoying all the on-stage excitement.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the Tony Awards 2023 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tony Award 2023 online from abroad:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Tony Awards 2023 online in Canada

Cable viewers in Canada with the CTV channel are in luck. The Tony Awards 2023 will air on Sunday, June 11 from 8pm ET / 5pm PT, in line with the show’s US broadcast. And should you miss the live viewing, you can catchup through CTV's on-demand service. While some content and live channels don’t need you to sign-in, you may need your cable login credentials to stream certain shows. Out of the country? If you’re travelling and want to gain access to your usual services – or connect to your region’s full content library on Paramount Plus – simply download a VPN to watch the content you’d normally stream at home with ease.

How to watch the Tony Awards 2023 online FREE in Australia

Although Paramount Plus is available in Australia, there’s been no explicit confirmation that this year’s Tony Awards will also be uploaded to Paramount Plus in that part of the world. If it is, then Australian subscribers to Paramount Plus (from AU$8.99 a month after the one-week free trial) should expect to find it there from mid-day on Monday, June 12. Currently abroad? You probably won’t be able to watch the Tony Awards live or on-demand due to regional restrictions. However, just use a VPN to alter your IP address to make it appear as if you were back in your home country.

How to watch the Tony Awards 2023 in the UK