Here's how you can watch the Google IO 2022 live stream

It's almost time for Google IO 2022, as the company’s software-focused show runs from May 11 to May 12, but it’s the first day – and specifically Google’s keynote – where most of the announcements are likely to happen.

That keynote is scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST, or 3am AEST on May 12 for those in Australia, and we’re expecting to hear all about Android 13 and updates to Wear OS. There’s a good chance we’ll also see the Google Pixel 6a, and maybe even the Pixel Watch.

The good news is that you don’t have to travel to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California to watch the keynote, as while that’s where it’s being held, Google – like any good tech company – is also streaming it, so the whole world can watch.

We’ll also be covering the announcements in full here on TechRadar, so you won’t miss out if you don’t tune in, but if you’d like to watch along we explain how below.

How to watch the Google IO 2022 keynote live

Google will be streaming its IO 2022 keynote on YouTube, so you can watch it live and in full by clicking here.

We’ll also be running a live blog in the run-up to, and during, the keynote, so you can follow along with that during the launch too.

Following the main keynote, there's a developer-focused keynote, which you can watch here. And if you’re interested in watching any of the sessions being held over the rest of Google IO 2022, you can head to the official site for that – you’ll have to register for most of them, but that’s free to do and open to everyone.