How to watch Sunday at Reading 2022: live stream the second day of the festival online from anywhere today

Whether you're a little worse for wear or ready to party through the night for the third time in a row, Sunday at Reading is an unmissable occurrence. With 2022 boasting an incredible line up across the board, today's acts are some of the shining stars of modern pop and rock – despite the absence of a certain band. And, if you've had better things to do than wade through a muddy field in a daze this weekend, there's still a super simple way of catching the action anywhere. Here's how to watch Sunday at Reading 2022.

Reading Sunday live stream 2022 Date: Sunday, August 28 (schedule below) Venue: Little John's Farm, Reading, Berkshire FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Yes, we know Rage Against the Machine pulled out, and despite being almost the antithesis of the Californian quartet, The 1975 are worthy headliner stand-ins. Backed by Charli XCX, Run the Jewels, Denzel Curry and more, Main Stage East is a force to be reckoned with.

However, with Main Stage West boasting Halsey and Bastille, Aussie rockers DMA's, and Bradford bassline jokers Bad Boy Chiller Crew, it could be a difficult decision who to end your weekend watching.

Elsewhere, Hybrid Minds, Arrdee, Danny Brown, 100 Gecs, Beabadoobee, Ashnikko and tons more will be performing, so whatever you're into, there'll be something to feast your eyes and ears upon.

If you're not on the frontline, though, the kind folk at the BBC are offering a ton of performances for FREE. All you need to do is read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Reading Sunday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Reading Sunday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Sunday line up for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Reading Sunday 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) The BBC's official TV guide doesn't have any live TV slots booked out for the Reading or Leeds Festivals, but in previous years a wide range of performances have been available on iPlayer (opens in new tab). That means you should be able to live stream Sunday's Reading acts as they happen, and we expect them to be available on-demand for around a month afterwards. Plus, it's all free with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) – with a no-quibble 30-day money-back guarantee. BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch a Reading Sunday live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Reading Fest 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to use a VPN to watch Reading Sunday 2022

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a UK location for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the BBC iPlayer stream - head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or app site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Can I watch Reading in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Reading is one of the highlights of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers (opens in new tab) as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

Reading Sunday 2022 line up and times

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Main Stage East

The 1975

Charli XCX

Run the Jewels

Pale Waves

Denzel Curry

Willow

Mallrat

Main Stage West

Halsey

Bastille

DMA's

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bru-C

The K's

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Hybrid Minds

Bou

Kanine

TS7 (live)

The Stickmen Project

Ashnikko

100 Gecs

Gayle

Dylan

Sad Night Dynamite

Festival Republic Stage

Beabadoobee

Role Model

Stone

Chloe Moriondo

The Blinders

Crawlers

Courting

The Native

Daisy Brain

Abby Roberts

Brooke Combe

CVC

Radio 1Xtra Stage

Arrdee

Danny Brown

a1 x J1

Comfy

M'Way

V.I.C

Mugun

Wes Nelson

Mnelia

Joe Unknown

BBC Introducing Stage