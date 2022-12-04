How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online, A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort

This season has seen the Rickest Rick really mellow: being prepared to sacrifice himself for cosmic dinosaurs and saving Jerry from a fortune cookie-shaped fate worse than death. Now the more ‘evolved’ Rick is trying to prevent Morty from enlisting with a group of Arthurian knights. We explain below how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online now and from anywhere.

*Warning – season 6 episode 8 spoilers below*

Watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online Release date: December 4 (US and Canada) | December 6 (UK) New episodes: every Sunday at 11pm ET / Tuesdays at 9pm GMT FREE stream: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Adult Swim | Sling TV / FuboTV (opens in new tab) (US)

Last week’s “Analyze Piss” saw Rick embrace therapy with Dr. Wong (voiced by the brilliant Susan Sarandon) to understand why so many lame supervillains wanted to fight him, including Cookie Magneto, Mr. Stringbean (with his godawful rhyming scheme) and Pissmaster – a gross Green Goblin parody whose modus operandi you can probably puzzle out.

Jerry (Chris Parnell) finally got some street cred after wailing on Pissmaster with a garden flamingo, going viral, and becoming an intergalactic hero. Even Rick let him have his moment of glory. But of course, Jerry was eventually undone by his own unconquerable pettiness.

Penultimate season 6 episode “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort” looks to be another standalone caper, with Rick warning Morty against accepting the Knights of the Sun’s invitation to join their ranks. But what are the chances that Rick Prime will return before the season ends, to further torment our Rick of dimension C-137?

Episode 9 will air in the UK on Tuesday, December 6 at 9pm GMT and absolutely free thanks to E4. This means that recent episodes of Rick and Morty are free to stream on-demand (for those with a valid TV license) on the channel's All 4 service - just make sure you have a valid TV license. While the first half of Rick and Morty episodes were simulcast with their US release early in the morning UK time, that isn't the case for the remainder of the season. Episodes will be broadcast every Tuesday evening instead, and then made available to watch at your connivence on demand.

Not at home when new episodes of Rick and Morty air? If you're going to be away, you'll find the content you're trying to watch geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

Adult Swim is the place to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 on Sunday, December 4 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET, with new episodes dropping at the same time each week.

Canadian viewers can watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 on Sunday, December 4 at 11pm ET on STACKTV, in line with the show's US broadcast.

You'll be able to stream all new episodes of the latest season of Rick and Morty Down Under via Netflix, with episode 9, "A Rick in King Mortur's Mort", made available from Monday, December 5. New episodes drop every Monday on the streaming service, with Netflix having exclusive rights to the show in Australia. You can also catch up on seasons 1-5 there too.