How to use a Keurig: Get the perfect brew from this coffee maker

If you’re in the market for a Keurig coffee maker, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to use a Keurig, and how to get a perfect brew every time. Keurig machines sit among the best coffee makers because they’re so easy to use and they’re also a great option if you want mess-free coffee (who doesn’t?).

We’ve rounded up all the best tips covering how to use a Keurig coffee maker, and we’ll also be including common mistakes that are easy to avoid if you want to get the most out of your machine.

How to use a Keurig coffee maker

Keurig machines are designed to be user-friendly but before you start making any coffee, you’ll need to give the machine a clean to get rid of that brand new smell.

Start with the water reservoir and give it a rinse in water before filling it up.

Give the outside of the machine a wipe down with a warm soapy cloth but try to make sure your cloth isn’t too wet. Then, it’s time to give the internal pipes a rinse through - you can do this by adding a mug beneath the pouring spout and pressing any of the brew size buttons. This will then cause water to flush through the machine in a brew cycle. You’re then ready to make a coffee.

Keurig coffee makers use K-Cups and there’s a huge range to choose from so once you’ve settled on which ones you’d like, lift the handle on your Keurig machine and place your K-Cup inside the capsule holder. Try to place the capsule so that it’s level otherwise it can affect the way that the machine pierces a hole in the K-Cup.

Close the handle on your Keurig coffee maker and select from the brew size option buttons. It’s a good idea to only add as much water as you need for the brew size you’re using otherwise you can end up with a watered-down coffee that isn’t as flavorsome. Once you’ve selected your brew size, the machine will get to work and do the rest for you.

How to make Keurig coffee better

Try the strong button

If you have a Keurig machine with a Strong setting button, you’re in luck because the strong button actually slows down the brewing process and gives the water longer to infuse with the coffee grounds so that you end up with a smoother and full-bodied brew.

Use bottled water

Consider the water that you’re putting in your Keurig coffee maker before you make a brew. If you live in an area with hard water, it can really affect the taste of your coffee and it’ll also lead to limescale building up inside the machine too. Bottled water might be an added expense but using it can result in a smoother coffee.

Always rinse the machine

You wouldn’t drink your coffee out of a dirty mug every time so apply the same principle to your Keurig coffee maker. Give your machine a rinse through by pressing one of the brew buttons once you’ve removed the used K-Cup. This will help to remove any old ground coffee stuck in the machine, which would affect the taste of your next brew.