How to upgrade your smartwatch to Wear OS

Google has officially renamed its Android Wear operating system to the cleaner Wear OS - and it could be coming to your smartwatch very soon.

If your smartwatch is on the list, the update process is relatively easy, as the search giant explains.

"To successfully receive the update on your watch, please make sure your watch is on its charger overnight and connected to your nearby phone by Wi-Fi.

"Your watch will be automatically updated during the coming days and weeks."

The app on your smartphone will also get treated to the new Wear OS branding, with an update rolling out in the near future.

"The 'Android Wear' app on your phone should also be automatically updated to the Wear OS by Google app soon. You can use this app to manage your watch, just like before."