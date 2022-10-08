Giro di Lombardia live stream 2022: how to watch Valverde and Nibali's last rides online

They call it the Race of the Falling Leaves, but it could so easily be that of the rolling tears instead. The 116th edition of Il Lombardia will see legendary riders Alejandro Valverde and two-time champion Vincenzo Nibali hang up their helmets for good as another cycling season draws to an end. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Giro di Lombardia live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch for FREE.

The last of the five Monuments and by far the most beautiful, the Tour of Lombardy sees the peloton race westwards from Bergamo to Lake Como, on a 253km route that's hilly pretty much right from the off, with the iconic Madonna del Ghisallo and Civiglio looming large.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar is hoping to become the first rider to pick up back-to-back victories since Joaquim Rodríguez nearly a decade ago, but he's going to face stiff competition. Adam Yates swerved the World Championships to prepare for Il Lombardia, and he'd love to give Ineos Grenadiers a parting gift before making the switch to UAE Team Emirates.

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard is also expected to mount a serious challenge, as is Mathieu van der Poel in his first race since that incident. Here's how to watch a 2022 Giro di Lombardia live stream from anywhere. You might want a handkerchief for this one.

How to watch a FREE Giro di Lombardia live stream online

The great news is that you can watch a FREE Giro di Lombardia live stream in Italy, where the race is being shown on RaiSport (opens in new tab).

If you're from Italy but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Giro di Lombardia live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home coverage.

How to watch Giro di Lombardia 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Giro di Lombardia but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it.

Use a VPN to get a Giro di Lombardia live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Italy, just head to RaiSport (opens in new tab) and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

2022 Tour of Lombardy live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans in the UK can watch the 2022 Tour of Lombardy on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. Coverage begins at 10am BST on Saturday morning. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like Australian Open and French Open tennis, major cycling and snooker events throughout the year, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as the World Endurance Championship, rowing and snowboarding. It also offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more.

You can also live stream Giro di Lombardia with a GCN+ subscription, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2022: live stream cycling in the US

Cycling fans based in the US can live stream Il Lombardia 2022 with a subscription to GCN+, which costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Be warned though, coverage starts at 3.55am ET / 12.55am PT in the very early hours of Saturday morning. If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Giro di Lombardia 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

It's the same situation in Australia, where cycling fans can watch the 2022 Giro di Lombardia through a GCN+ subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 per year. Coverage begins at 6.55pm AEDT on Saturday evening. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2022: live stream cycling in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can also watch Il Lombardia 2022 live via GCN+, which costs $11.99 per month or $59.99 per year. But brace yourself for an early start, with the race set to get underway at 4am ET / 1am PT first thing on Saturday morning. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2022 Tour of Lombardy: live stream cycling in New Zealand