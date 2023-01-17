Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: match preview

Manchester United go into their trip to Crystal Palace knowing that a win in south east London will take them into third in the Premier League after an excellent run of form under Erik ten Hag. Palace's form, meanwhile, has been more circumspect since the World Cup break, picking up just one win from four matches. Eagles boss Patrick Vieira loved facing the Red Devils while tearing it up in Arsenal's midfield in the early noughties and will be looking for an upset here.

If Crystal Palace could pick up the points their fine play deserved, then the Eagles would be flying high in the top of the Premier League table but a mixture of lax defending and profligate finishing have clipped their wings since the midseason World Cup break. Wilf Zaha is again making noises about leaving the club, but the talismanic forward remains Palace's principal goal threat, for all the precocious brilliance of Michael Olise and Ebere Eze. With just one win in six since early November, Vieira's men will be desperate for the three points.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in superb form under boss Ten Hag to the point that the Dutchman is now having to field questions about whether his side are in a title race with Arsenal and Manchester City. An emphatic no was the answer, but the Red Devis' 2-1 come-from-behind Manchester derby win at the weekend – albeit with a ludicrous offside call claiming the assist for Bruno Fernandes' equaliser – was proof of how far the team has come since losing their first games of the season 2-1 and 4-0 to Brighton and Brentford. Marcus Rashford has scored in his last four league games and his form has crucial to United's uptick, having lost just once since their 6-3 defeat in the reverse fixture at City at the beginning of October.

Can United maintain their momentum and go above Newcastle into third? Or will the home team turn around their fortunes after a limp start to 2023? Here's how you can see all the action with a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream, and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Crystal Palace vs Manchester United from anywhere:

How to watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League online in India