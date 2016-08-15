How to organise your media and photos in Windows 10

These days most people have multiple devices, with multiple ways to take photos, play music and record videos, so it's more important than ever to stay well organised.

Otherwise, before you know it, you'll have gathered a huge library of media, and no way to easily find what you want without trawling through endless folders.

Fortunately, Windows 10 is making it easier to stay on top of things. The basis of the new system remains the same with folders – now called Pictures, Music and Videos – that you'll be familiar with from previous versions of Windows.

There is also seamless integration with Microsoft's universal OneDrive, which safely backs up files in the cloud, while linking your devices.

Added to that, however, are new easy-to-use apps, such as Photos and Groove Music. Here's how to get organising.