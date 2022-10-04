Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch Champions League online

Nine Champions League titles face off as Chelsea host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge in a mouthwatering clash on Wednesday. Champions in 2012 and 2021, the Blues are still looking for a first win of the 2022/23 edition following a record that cost coach Thomas Tuchel his job. Seven-time winners Milan, meanwhile, top the group with Olivier Giroud returning to the Bridge for the first time since joining the Rossoneri in July 2021. Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world.

It's been an up-and-down season for Chelsea, but new manager Graham Potter has had a calming, restorative effect on his players since arriving. The Blues were the better team in the 1-1 home draw with RB Salzburg, Potter's first game in the hot seat, only to concede a late equaliser, before Conor Gallagher's injury-time winner at the weekend secured three points against Crystal Palace. Top scorer Raheem Sterling has adapted quickly to life in his native west London, while Potter has had plenty of time on the training pitch to get his charges up to speed.

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan have begun the 2022/23 campaign in decent form and sit fifth in Italy. Stefano Pioli has rejuvenated the Rossoneri since taking over in October 2019 and in Olivier Giroud and Portuguese sensation Rafael Leao he has a forward line the envy of any in the competition. Belgian youngster Alexis Saelemaekers has scored in both Champions League outings this season, while Fikayo Tomori has excelled in defence, and will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time.

The game is vital for both teams' chances of reaching the knockouts, so follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT early on Wednesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Chelsea vs AC Milan and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Chelsea vs AC Milan in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch Champions League football like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Chelsea vs AC Milan from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Chelsea vs AC Milan. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport 2 is available with a BT Sport TV package and online. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Thursday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST bright and early on Thursday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Chelsea vs AC Milan: live stream Champions League online in India