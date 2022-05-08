Brighton vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United's top four hopes are hanging by a thread, but all they can do now is get on with business and pray that other results go their way. Brighton, of course, have other plans. Graham Potter's men are in a rich vein of form and are aiming to treat their supporters to a first home victory since December. Read on to find out how to watch Brighton vs Manchester United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Brighton vs Manchester United live stream Date: Saturday, May 7 Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 10pm IST / 2.30am AEST / 4.30am NZST Venue: The Amex, Brighton and Hove US live stream: Peacock TV or NBC via Sling TV discount Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

By some quirk of the Premier League fixture schedule, this will be the Red Devils' last game until the final day of the season later this month. The lengthy wait means that a defeat here would weigh heavily on the mind, and with the club seemingly intent on continuing to lurch from crisis to crisis, that wouldn't be good news for anyone of a United persuasion.

They've been much improved in their past two fixtures, unlucky to lose to Arsenal, and then uncharacteristically free-flowing and clinical during their 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday, during which Juan Mata got a rare outing and showed the regulars how it should be done.

However, there were still moments of vulnerability at the back, and Danny Welbeck would love to take full advantage against his boyhood club. The Seagulls come into this clash off the back of their most emphatic win of the season, a 3-0 dismantling of Wolves, and Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma in particular are purring.

Can they give the Amex faithful something to shout about? Follow our guide to get a Brighton vs Manchester United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Brighton vs Manchester United kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday, and is being shown on both Peacock TV and NBC. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that offers live coverage not only of the EPL, but also the Rugby Premiership, European Rugby Champions Cup, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC (as well as USA Network) in its Sling Blue package in select markets. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. FuboTV also includes NBC, and offers a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels for $64.99 a month. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Brighton vs Manchester United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Brighton vs Manchester United from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Brighton vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

Brighton vs Manchester United is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 5pm BST, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Brighton vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Brighton vs Manchester United, which kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which gets you all the games plus Champions League and Europa League action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in Australia. The game kicks off at 2.30am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, so brace yourself for a late night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Brighton vs Manchester United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZST early on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brighton vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League action online in India