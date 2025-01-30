This Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum bundle is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

If you’re like me and constantly fighting a wave of crumbs and pet hair, here’s one deal that could make everything easier to bear. Today, you can buy the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon for £219.99 (was £379.99).

There are a lot of exciting things to consider here. That’s a 42% discount of £160 but also it’s the lowest price the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum has been with both the pet tool and car detail kit. The last time it got this low was last February so such a deep price cut isn’t exactly common.

Besides the vacuum, you also get a bunch of accessories like a car kit, pet tool, and crevice tools. The vacuum itself works brilliantly too with a 60-minute runtime suiting most homes. Altogether it makes this super appealing to anyone considering buying one of the best cordless vacuums.

Today's best cordless vacuum deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £379.99 now £219.99 at Amazon The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum is everything you need from a cordless vacuum. It promises more suction than earlier models while still offering up to 60 minutes of run-time. It also has a flexible wand which bends to reach seemingly anywhere including underneath furniture, while its anti-hair wrap technology is great for pet owners or anyone with long hair. This is a record-low price for this version of the vacuum that comes bundled with a pet tool and car detail kit.

Shark vacuum cleaners do a fantastic job of competing with the best Dyson vacuum cleaners. I started out swearing by a Dyson but now have two Shark vacuum cleaners at home – and one is a cordless model like this one.

If you have pets, you really need one of the best vacuum cleaners. The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum has an anti hair wrap on its brush-roll which removes hair as you clean, with silicone fins which improve the experience.

Like the other best vacuums for pet hair, the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum also easily transforms into a handheld vacuum so you can clean up your car, upholstery, or pretty much anywhere else you can think of. An LED smart display makes it simple to see what the battery life is like as well as the suction level you’re using.

The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum is one of the best cheap vacuum cleaners out there, but if you’d prefer to do less work for yourself, there are also some great robot vacuum deals around too.